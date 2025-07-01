Tucson volunteers serve food and friendship to homeless people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every week, two friends who call themselves AZ Street Feeders gather at Reid Park to serve meals to people living on Tucson’s streets.

Founded by Jackson Young and Leo Lopez, the group began with two friends handing out food. It has since grown into a consistent effort that focuses as much on human connection as it does on nourishment.

“We typically bring anywhere from 20 to 30 plates,” said Young. “We spend all day out here sometimes, just talking and being with people.”

Lopez said that sitting down for simple conversations can make a lasting impact.

“We’re all human at the end of the day,” he said. “Connecting with somebody can change their mood completely.”

The group relies on food donations from places like Salad and Go and Taco Bell and hopes to one day open a facility that offers showers, meals, and other essential services.

For now, AZ Street Feeders continues their mission, one meal and one conversation at a time.