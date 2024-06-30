Tucson Trades: Indoor market allows vendors to sell, rain or shine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One Tucsonan wanted to give entrepreneurs a way to sell their items, rain or shine so he founded “Tucson Trades”. The biannual indoor market is hosted during the winter and summer seasons at the Tucson Convention Center located at 260 S Church Ave.

This year’s summer market was held from 1p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

Founder and Event Coordinator, Travis Freeman first hosted the market last year – and says the market has doubled in size since the first one.

He not only wants to create a space for vendors during their slower season, but also a free indoor event the community can attend.

His goal is to continuously fill more and more of the TCC with all different types of vendors.

“You’re going to find literally everything that people can make. You’re going to find art, you’re going to find foods, different crafts… everything under the sun,” Freeman said. “It’s just all about the local entrepreneurs here. So we really make sure that our market focuses more on the local community than some of the big corporations that are out there.”

The next market is planned for January 2025.