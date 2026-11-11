Tucson road closures planned for Veterans Day Parade and Dusk Music Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're planning to drive through downtown Tucson on Wednesday or this weekend, you'll want to plan ahead. Two major events, the Veterans Day Parade and Dusk Music Festival, will bring several street closures to the area.

Here's a breakdown of what roads will be affected and when you can expect them to reopen.

Veterans Day Parade brings downtown closures Wednesday

The annual Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Street closures will begin as early as 8 a.m. to give crews time to set up along the parade route.

The following streets will be closed:

Alameda Street between Manning House and Church Avenue.

Church Avenue between Alameda and Franklin Streets.

Franklin Street between Church Avenue and Granada Avenue.

Granada Avenue between Franklin Street and Congress Street.

Roads are expected to reopen around 2 p.m., after the parade and cleanup are complete.

Drivers traveling through downtown should allow extra time and consider taking an alternate route.

Dusk Music Festival brings more closures this weekend

Downtown Tucson drivers will face more road closures later this week as Dusk Music Festival returns for its 10th year.

The two-day festival is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, with festivities running from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. both days.

Park setup is already underway, and street closures will be put in place through Thursday, Nov. 12, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The closures will affect four downtown streets:

Pennington Street between Church Avenue and Stone Avenue.

Alameda Street between Church Avenue and Stone Avenue.

Stone Avenue between Alameda and Congress streets.

Church Avenue between Alameda and Pennington Streets.

Crews are scheduled to begin breaking down the festival Sunday, Nov. 15, starting at 6 a.m.