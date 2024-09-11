Tucson remembers 9/11 with Tower Challenge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 1,000 Tucsonans gathered at the Tucson Convention Center on the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

They were there to honor and remember those who lost their lives. The event, known as the 9/11 Tower Challenge, has been held for the past 13 years to commemorate the victims of the attacks.

Ben Buehler-Garcia, vice president of the 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation, explained that the event was established to pay tribute to the first responders who rushed toward danger and the military members killed at the Pentagon.

"Part of our motivation is to make sure people never forget the horrors and bravery of that day," Buehler-Garcia said. "As we get further away from the anniversary, it becomes more important to educate and remind people of the sacrifices made by first responders."

Participants in the Tower Challenge climb 2,071 steps, representing the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Towers. Each climber carries a lanyard with a photo of someone they are honoring, and all proceeds benefit military and first responder charities in Southern Arizona.