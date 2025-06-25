Tucson Rabbi reflects on U.S., Iran, Israel conflict and its impact on local Jewish community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As tensions escalate between Iran, Israel and the United States, members of Tucson’s Jewish community are sharing their thoughts and concerns about the ongoing conflict.

Rabbi Malcolm Cohen of Kol Ami Synagogue in Midtown spoke with KGUN 9 about how his congregation is processing the latest developments, including the U.S. military strikes on nuclear sites in Iran last week.

“I haven’t spoken with many people who are particularly bloodthirsty and want to take out any of their frustrations on innocent Iranians,” Cohen said, emphasizing that while emotions are high, most people are not seeking harm.

Cohen acknowledged that many in his congregation quietly support the recent strikes, believing they may have achieved a significant military goal. “If in the last few days the nuclear program for Iran has been set back years, then people are quietly happy,” he said.

Still, Cohen noted that there is widespread caution about what may follow. “We as a Jewish community and around the world, you don’t really know what the consequences are medium or long term,” he said.

The conflict, which intensified following the collapse of a ceasefire attempt on Monday, is weighing heavily on younger members of the congregation, Cohen explained. They are particularly concerned about civilian casualties on both sides. “They say, Israel responds militarily to something. Then, what about the innocent people who’ve been caught on the other side and are now being killed?” he said.

Despite the uncertainty, Cohen remains hopeful that understanding is possible between the people of Israel and Iran. “The last thing I would say, is that I firmly believe, mainly because I’m a completely hopeless optimist, is that if regular Israelis and Iranians were in the same room, they would probably get on wonderfully,” Cohen said.

The conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran has continued to draw international attention, with leaders around the world calling for de-escalation. But for now, local faith leaders like Cohen are focusing on guiding their communities through the complexities of war, diplomacy and humanity.