Tucson protesters join nationwide '50501' movement against Trump's early actions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Protesters gathered at Tucson City Hall on Wednesday as part of a nationwide movement opposing President Donald Trump's early actions in office. Dubbed the 50501 Movement, the protests took place across all 50 states, including at state capitols and cities like Tucson.

KGUN 9 A protester holds a sign in Tucson during a '50501' protest

The movement, organized under the hashtags #buildtheresistance and #50501—representing 50 states, 50 protests, one day—calls on Americans to critically examine the administration's policies and agenda.

Protesters in Tucson held signs with messages such as "Reject Fascism" and "Support Trans Kids" while chanting for change.

"I'm not asking anyone to feel guilt or shame with how they voted in this past election," said Misha, one of the event organizers. "But I am asking people to be very critical of what the president is saying and what he plans to do. Ask yourself, ‘Why is he doing that, and how does it benefit me?’"

Not everyone at the demonstration opposed the president. Brian, who stumbled upon the protest while attending a court hearing, stood with a handmade sign supporting Trump.

KGUN 9 A sign held by a protester in Tucson during a nationwide protest in opposition to President Trump's policies

"I was actually here for a family court hearing and came across this just by chance," Brian said. "I think in order to flush the rats out of the sewer, you have to drop the bomb."

He also said he had civil conversations with other protesters and that it takes those types of conversations to find common ground.

The protest drew a wide range of voices, including one activist who shared a simple plea for the president.

"As the Episcopal Bishop stated to Trump in person, 'Please have mercy on all of us.' That’s all I have to say," she said.

Organizers say Wednesday's protest is just the beginning. They plan to continue advocating for change throughout Trump's term in office.