Tucson postal workers protest the proposed changes for USPS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson postal workers took over a part of Speedway Blvd on Thursday morning to rally against the proposed changes to the United States Postal Service. The American Postal Workers Union called the rally "The US mail is not for sale — a day of action."

"The main reason why we are out here is to show that we care about our positions," Michael Moriconi, the APWU Tucson local 255 president, said. "And we care about the American people and they need to know what’s happening behind the scenes.”

The Postmaster General Louis DeJoy sent a letter to Congress last Thursday that said he agreed to work with the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency of DOGE. In the letter, he details the future layoffs of postal workers and saving the agency billions of dollars.

"The postal service is instead finally experiencing an unprecedented period of growth and innovation as it emerges as a change of leader in government," DeJoy said.

Moriconi said the rally is about showing their voices and concerns against the layoffs and potential privatization of the USPS.

“They are slowly but surely dismantling everything that we do and first step is slowing down the postal service,” Moriconi said.

He and the others at the rally urge people to contact their representatives about this situation.

"Contact your representatives and elected officials and tell them that you care about the postal service," he said.