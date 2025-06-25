Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson police seize over 1,000 fentanyl pills in Midtown drug bust

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia also discovered during June 17 arrest
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police officers assigned to the Operations Division Midtown recovered a significant quantity of illegal drugs and cash following a traffic stop in the Speedway and Swan area last week.

According to a Facebook post from the Tucson Police Department (TPD), a patrol officer conducting routine enforcement observed suspicious activity involving a vehicle at a local business.

After conducting a traffic stop, officers found over 1,000 fentanyl pills, nearly 9 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash inside the vehicle.

The two individuals inside the car were arrested on multiple felony charges and booked into jail. Their identities have not yet been released.

The arrest marks the second large

