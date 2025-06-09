TPD: Over 2,500 fentanyl pills found in drug bust on Tucson's Southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is sharing more information on a drug bust that recovered over 2,500 fentanyl pills, 55 grams of an "unknown white substance," and a loaded 9 mm pistol.

According to a Facebook post, two south-side Community Response Teams worked together to respond to reports of drug sales near Third Avenue and 23rd Street.

Officers located the suspected dealer in their car when they found the illicit items. The suspect was arrested and is facing felony charges. TPD also shared the following message in the post.

"Thanks to the community, CRTs are removing dangerous drugs from our streets and getting more results like this. If you have information regarding drug sales, contact 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous."

