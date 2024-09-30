Tucson police investigating Saturday homicide in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is dead in Midtown after an argument turned deadly over the weekend.

In a press release, TPD says officers responded to a call in the area of North Contzen Avenue and West Williams Street for reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The caller had told police they believed the incident was an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived on scene they located a male adult victim.

He was transported to the hospital where he eventually passed away.

Officers learned that the suspect lived in the area and had returned to his home.

After a two hour negotiation, officers were able to arrest 53-year-old Eric Schumeister.

In the process of the investigation, police learned that Schumeister and the victim had an argument.

When the victim left, Schumesiter got into his truck, and hit the victim with it.

Schumeister was arrested for 1st degree murder and is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.