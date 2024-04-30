Tucson Police investigating $30K worth of bikes stolen from indoor skatepark downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a burglary at the indoor Premises Skatepark downtown. On April 25, owner Ian Abbott woke up to find his security alarm had been set off. His surveillance footage showed suspects taking over $30,000 worth of bikes.

"All these bikes were custom frame-up builds. They're more than what you would usually buy off a rack at a bike shop or a store. They build the bike for themselves. They know what parts they want," said Abbott.

Because the bikes were personal items, Abbott said the insurance wouldn't cover costs to replace the nine bikes that were stolen. Still, some of the bikes couldn't be replaced, like Isaiah Xanthos' bike.

"It was a rare frame. It was the only one sold in Arizona. I'm just really bummed that my bike is gone, that bike was really special to me," said Xanthos.

Each bike is worth an average of $2,000 dollars. Many riders like Xanthos felt comfortable leaving their bikes, especially because it was convenient. The loss was devastating for the community, and as the owner, Abbott never expected something like this with the level of security he already had.

"Every day some of the kids are here when school gets out, and their bike is here waiting for them. The place is very secure, the alarms, the security, the doors, no windows. Other than their own house, it's got to be one of the safest places. And I was just shocked. Worst case scenario has happened," said Abbott.

Abbott shared some of the bikes had already popped up on places like OfferUp. Tucson Police detectives are investigating possible suspects and leads of where the bikes could be. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

In the meantime, or until new bikes are assembled/purchased, it will be a wait for some riders to get back to their sport. For Adler Cromer, he said he's still grateful to have Premises Park.

“I think everyone’s hurting right now, like the whole community. I really saw when this happened. The whole community really stepped up and they were there for each other. They’re always there for each other. But this really brought them together and they’re fighting. They’re fighting to get their bikes back, they’re fighting for the love for this community. And it just shows, and it just shows the love too when this happens,” said Cromer.

For more information on Premises Park, visit premisespark.com.