Tucson police investigate after minor found shot to death in crashed vehicle

TUCSON — A minor was found shot to death inside a vehicle that crashed in Tucson’s Midtown area Saturday night, according to police.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 1800 block of N. Bell Avenue just before 8 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Officers arrived and found a juvenile in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department’s homicide detectives are investigating.

No additional details about the crash or shooting were released.