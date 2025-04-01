Watch Now
Tucson Police Department steps up recruitment efforts

The Tucson Police Department is actively hiring new recruits to join the department to serve our community.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is ramping up recruitment efforts as the need for public safety grows. TPD recruits three times a year, but officials say the process to become an officer is rigorous.

Applicants must pass written exams, physical fitness tests, and real-world scenario training. Officer Angel Espadas said recruits need to be physically and mentally prepared for the challenges of the job.

“The better shape you are in, the better you can serve,” Espadas said. Once in the academy, recruits train for real-life situations before patrolling the streets. They must also pass the POPAT test, which includes scaling a six-foot wall, completing a 500-meter run, dragging a 165-pound dummy, and navigating an obstacle course.

TPD is looking for a diverse group of recruits to better reflect the Tucson community. The hiring process, which takes five to six months, includes background checks, medical and psychological evaluations, and a written exam. The deadline to apply is April 14th.

