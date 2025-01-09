Tucson Police Department ramps up recruitment efforts to keep up with staffing needs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department hosted its sixth hiring information session of the current period Wednesday night—a number the department says is higher than the usual two to three sessions.

But increasing the number of info sessions across the city helps make recruiting more accessible and attracts new recruits to keep up with employee turnover.

"This is a crucial time in our department because we have so many promotions, so many people moving from officers to detectives or officers to sergeants. Along with that, we have retirement," said Officer Angel Espadas.

For potential recruits, the sessions break down the hiring timeline, job responsibilities, what to expect at the academy and the benefits that come with the job for prospective applicants like Taaj Abdul-Salaam.

"There’s a need for police officers everywhere," said Abdul-Salaam. "I don’t think we could ever have too many good police officers. And so, you know, I just want to contribute to being another good police officer."

Another attendee, Bryan Tejeda, emphasized the personal satisfaction he thinks he'd feel by serving in law enforcement.

"It's a good opportunity for people if you're looking for a good career," he said. "Serving the community is something that fills you up, and it's a good feeling."

TPD runs three academies a year to help keep staffing levels up. Currently, the department has about 780 officers on duty, according to Espadas.

While this number is lower than national standards, it’s restricted by the city’s budget.

"We’ve been getting 20 to 30 recruits into the academy consistently for the last two years," said Espadas. "My goal is to get 30 people seated at each academy. Obviously, the more we can get, the better, but that’s where we’re at."

Last year alone, the department responded to 255,000 calls for service, Espadas said.

“The more police officers we have, the better we can serve Tucson,” Espadas said.

But working for such a large department comes with opportunities for growth.

“There are a lot of specialized units. There’s a lot of work that goes into servicing the Tucson community, so there are a lot of opportunities for somebody who’s thinking about becoming a police officer to promote to a detective or even get into specialized units,” Espadas added.

If you’re interested in applying to the police academy, applications are due by Jan. 13, before the next hiring process, which begins in March.