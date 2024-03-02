Tucson Museum of Art Downtown reaches 100 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s a milestone that requires a big celebration.

The Tucson Museum of Art (TMA) is commemorating 100 years of rich history and cultural significance, starting with its Spring Artisans Market.

Original pieces from more than 100 local artists and artisans will be featured all weekend long.

"Collaborative, extremely talented, and diverse." That’s how Norah Diedrich, Jon and Linda Ender Director & CEO for TMA, describes Tucson's art scene.

Diedrich tells me the market is a chance for Tucsonans to appreciate art they might not usually come across.

“It gives them exposure and awareness," said Diedrich. "People may not be able to go to their little shop or storefront, but here it’s easy to see. They have their cards. They have their artwork.”

The museum was established in 1924 and was originally named the Tucson Fine Arts Association.

A little more than 50 years later, in 1975, the Association landed a new home in El Presidio Historic District.

Now, with nearly 12,000 pieces of art in its collection, the museum is preparing for a proper centennial celebration.

“Our mission has always been to support events like this, support the artists, support the community with a lot of community outreach," said Diedrich. "Without art and artists, there would be not be art museums, obviously. So, we’re really proud of our history. It’s going to be a really big year.”

The Spring Artisans Market runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday on the museum grounds, 140 N. Main Ave.

TMA's Centennial Gala 2024 will be Friday, March 16. Tickets are still available here.