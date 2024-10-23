Tucson Medical Center recruits, trains Tucsonans interested in healthcare

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center is recruiting Tucsonans interested in starting a career in healthcare. Medical training is not required for the Patient Care Technician (PCT) program and you get paid!

The PCT program pays $18.53/hour and is fully hands-on. Students learn a wide range of subjects like basic healthcare skills and how to perform EKGs.

A 19-year-old recent graduate, Elise DeVault, tells me she was nervous about starting the program without experience. DeVault says she’s learned a lot from stepping outside her comfort zone and being surrounded by people with different skill levels.

Students have two weeks of classroom training, two weeks of clinical practice then four weeks of training in a specific hospital unit.

A high school diploma or GED is required to join the program.

The next PCT program starts on November 11, 2024.

