Tucson Medical Center helps staff ‘Struggle Well’ and put mental health first

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center is reminding its employees to put their mental health first with a new program called “Struggle Well.”

The three-day course, offered once a month, helps employees learn healthy ways to cope with stress and challenges that come with working in healthcare.

“Some of the things that I had shared in that class I hadn't talked to anyone about, and it had been a years-long struggle," Stephanie Ulibarri says. She's a TMC employee who took part in the program.

Ulibarri said the support she received at work made a difference. “I wouldn't have done this if it wasn't offered at work because I didn't have an opportunity to break away from life outside of work, so the fact that I was able to be here at work and have this experience is one of the greatest gifts.”

The program is based on the concept of post-traumatic growth, finding strength and meaning through adversity. Mary Mellady, TMC’s Director of Wellness, said it helped her personally.

Athena Kehoe Some 'Struggle Well' participants.

“When I went through Struggle Well," Mellady explains, "it kind of hit me like a ton of bricks that I was like, wow, I have been avoiding a lot of stuff for many years.”

The curriculum comes from the nonprofit Boulder Crest Foundation, which focuses on mental health and resilience training. Amy Ramsey, who was part of the pilot group at TMC, said the experience is designed to be collaborative.

“We get people in a room for three days and we don't have all the answers and so that's the beautiful part of it is every time we have a new session we are learning right alongside our participants," Ramsey says.

The classes are held during employees’ work shifts, allowing them to participate without added stress. TMC plans to continue offering the Struggle Well program through 2026.

“The idea is that struggle is universal, but it's also the most isolating thing," Ramsey explains.