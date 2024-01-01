Tucson Medical Center announces first baby of 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center announced the birth of the first baby of the 2024 new year.
Baby boy Otero was born New Years morning at 12:10 am on January 1, 2024. They say he weighs 6 pounds, 12 ounces and is 20 inches in length.
Congratulations to Otero's family!
