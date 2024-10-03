Tucson mayor hosts Biden White House advisor to highlight investments in more affordable housing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senior White House advisor Tom Perez is visiting Tucson to see the progress on affordable housing and community projects being built with a $50 million federal grant.

Perez, director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, will also help announce a new $500,000 grant award from the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to expand the 29th Street Thrive Zone project.

Tucson mayor Regina Romero will host Perez on Friday, Oct. 4. The mayor's office said Perez' visit highlights how recent federal investments are creating affordable housing, with a particular focus on homes for seniors, and community projects to improve quality of life across Tucson neighborhoods.

Romero's office specifically mentioned how the $50 million Choice Neighborhood Implementation grant has leveraged $370 million in additional investments, including the Milagro on Oracle project.