Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Tucson mayor hosts Biden White House advisor to highlight investments in more affordable housing

Friday, Mayor Regina Romero will take senior advisor Tom Perez on tour of homes built with $50 million federal grant awarded in 2023
Regina Romero profile
Rogelio Mares
Regina Romera speaks to KGUN9 at her campaign headquarters
Regina Romero profile
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senior White House advisor Tom Perez is visiting Tucson to see the progress on affordable housing and community projects being built with a $50 million federal grant.

Perez, director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, will also help announce a new $500,000 grant award from the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to expand the 29th Street Thrive Zone project.

Tucson mayor Regina Romero will host Perez on Friday, Oct. 4. The mayor's office said Perez' visit highlights how recent federal investments are creating affordable housing, with a particular focus on homes for seniors, and community projects to improve quality of life across Tucson neighborhoods.

Romero's office specifically mentioned how the $50 million Choice Neighborhood Implementation grant has leveraged $370 million in additional investments, including the Milagro on Oracle project.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism