Tucson leaders set city's 2026 spending limit to just over $2.4 billion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Mayor and Council voted unanimously on the city's spending limit for the coming year ion their Tuesday night meeting.

Adopting tentative budget caps the spending or expenditures for the 2026 fiscal year, meaning the city cannot spend more than $2,413,121,723, though they're still tweaking exactly how that $2.4 billion will be spent.

Ward 2 Councilmember Paul Cunningham was quick to support the budget, calling it “extremely responsible” but adding it still “needed tweaks.”

This budget season has had its fair share of challenges: Tucson voters rejected a half-cent sales tax increase and the city was also seeing a decrease in state revenue from the state.

Tucson Mayor and Council are scheduled to adopt the final budget in June.

This is the first budget under city manager Tim Thomure.

Read the tentative budget here.