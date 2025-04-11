Tucson House elevators continue to break down; crews working to fix them

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the City of Tucson and tenants, one of the Tucson House elevators stopped working on Thursday. This comes after all three elevators broke down on Sunday night and firefighters used ropes to hoist a person through the stairwell.

Wendy Kaplan has lived at Tucson House since 2019. She said the elevators regularly shut down and on Wednesday morning, she got stuck for about 40 minutes.

“It dropped from 13 to just below eight," she said. “I was yelling and screaming because I could hear people’s voices, and I was hoping they could hear me. I attempted to use the emergency button, and it said it hadn’t been programmed.”

At Tucson House, there are three elevators—two regular and one freight elevator. City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Director Ann Chanecka said the crews were working on the freight elevator and plan to get it running by the end of the day.

“I’m really proud of the team at Tucson House, our property managers are there to address the issues when notified,” Chanecka said. “We’ll continue to fix it and fix it until we are able to fully replace them.”

The Tucson House will get a full renovation starting this summer and will take 30 months. During construction, the residents can either leave or find another place to live.

“We have a team of people working to find them another place to live,” Chanecka said.