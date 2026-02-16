Tucson Gem and Mineral Show delivers $285 million boost to local economy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 71st Annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show at the Tucson Convention Center (TCC) wrapped up Sunday after bringing visitors and vendors from around the world to southern Arizona and delivering a significant economic boost to local businesses.

The annual event put on by the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society, which dates back to the 1950s, has grown exponentially over the decades.

Peter Megaw, exhibits co-chair for the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show and member of the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society says the event has transformed into a massive showcase.

"So just in my period of time, which is 46 years with the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, we've seen it grow from this show with about four satellite shows to this show with more than 50 satellite shows all around the city," Megaw said.

He says the event's economic impact has surged dramatically. From the late 1970s to the mid-2020s, the show's contribution to the Tucson community grew from $35 million to $285 million.

"So $250 million appreciation is not a bad track record," Megaw said.

According to the 2025 economic impact study of the Winter Shows, conducted by the Seidman Institute for Visit Tucson, there are increases across the board.

Total shows increased by 8%, vendors increased by 37%, buyers increased by 74%, and city taxes collected increased from $8.2 million to $11.6 million.

The Neighborhood, a downtown sports bar and grill is among the many businesses that benefit from the influx of visitors.

The manager Veronica Isabel says she has met people from all over, naming Michigan, Mississippi, and Philadelphia.

"All of our restaurants have gotten like super busy over the past two, three weeks due to a lot of people coming from the gem show since we're so close by. I think it's great," Isabel said.

Megaw said people haven't been able to get reservations in some restaurants for about two weeks because of how many people this event brings to the area.

Gem and mineral collector Wendell Overcash traveled from Kentucky to attend this year's show, marking his return after a long absence.

"The last time I was at the show was '87. I used to live here back in the mid 80's and this is my fourth show," Overcash said.

He expressed amazement at how the event has expanded since his last visit decades ago.

"Oh my goodness, there's just building upon building and row upon row going north up, I guess it's on Oracle and Lester and up in that crossroads area," Overcash said. "Every time you go, you can't throw a dead cat and not hit a mineral dealer. It's unbelievable."

The show features an impressive array of exhibitors and collections, bringing people together from all walks of life.

"We have 150 exhibitors here from everything from Tucson Parks and Recreation students to the Smithsonian and some of the other world's top museums," Megaw said.

Despite the show's growth and evolution, its core mission remains unchanged.

"I won't say anything that is so much different from last year, but one thing that hasn't changed is the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society exists to get people excited about gems and minerals," Megaw said. "We look out for and actively want people to come join the society, become involved. Learn about the wonderful gems and minerals that exist here in Arizona. Learn about earth science in general and just have a good time learning and discovering the wonderful things of minerals."

Visit Tucson Gem and Mineral Society to join and learn more about what it has to offer.

The 72nd Annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show will take place Feb. 11-14, 2027. The theme will be "The Art of Minerals."

