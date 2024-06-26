Tucson Fire Department offers critical services during extreme heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures rise, the Tucson Fire Department is doing more for the community beyond fighting fires. Paul Moore, Deputy Chief with the Tucson Fire Department, says firefighters provide emergency medical services to those across Tucson.

“We’re what we call an 'all-hazards department.' Eighty percent of what we do is emergency medical services. We’re going on calls to help the public. We’re fighting fires, certainly, but we’ve also got a whole prevention wing doing fire inspections and investigating fire causes,” said Moore. “We’ve also got a portion of our department called TC3, Tucson Community Collaborative Care, which is all about connecting people with the right services so maybe they’re not using the 911 service but they’re using this TC3 unit.”

In addition to their emergency response duties, each fire station in Tucson serves as a 'safe haven,' where infants under 30 days old can be dropped off anonymously and safely.

“A safe haven for the purposes of the Tucson Fire Department means we’re one of the designated places where a child less than 30 days old can be dropped off with no questions asked. It’s about providing a safe environment where we can get that child to a location where they’re safe,” Moore said.