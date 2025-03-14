Watch Now
Tucson Festival of Books returns, boosting community and economy

The Tucson Festival of Books is back at the University of Arizona for its 16th year, boosting the community and economy.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Festival of Books is back this weekend, bringing together authors, book lovers and local businesses for a celebration of literature and learning.

Now in its 16th year, the festival is one of the largest free book events in the country, attracting visitors from across the U.S.. While reading is at the heart of the event, it also provides a major economic boost to Tucson.

“This is definitely for people of all ages,” an organizer said. “We have a children’s area, entertainment, and panels for every age group. Families can explore Science City and exhibitor areas tailored for them.”

Beyond books, the festival is also a key opportunity for local businesses and nonprofits. Hundreds of vendors, including food and beverage companies, will be on site, while literacy organizations will connect with the community outside of their usual spaces.

With more than 300 authors and an expected 130,000 visitors, the event continues to grow each year. Proceeds from the festival support local literacy programs, ensuring that the love of books reaches even more people in Tucson.

