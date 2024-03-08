Tucson Festival of Books: A community event for all ages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of people from all over are getting ready for the Tucson Festival of Books, at the University of Arizona's campus.

The festival, a celebration of literacy, promises activities for all age groups and features a diverse lineup of authors, according to Trisa Schorr, Steering Committee Co-Chair.

"It’s a celebration of literacy with activities for all age groups, and authors for all age groups," Schorr said.

Tom Heath, Operations Co-Chair, mentioned how the event is put on by the entire community, all because of the volunteers and sponsors in making the festival possible.

“Proceeds from this festival go back in the support literacy effort, and when you have a community that comes together with 2,000 volunteer shifts to fill this weekend’s operation, you have all of the volunteers, the exhibitors, and the sponsors that come together to create a free festival for our community to celebrate literacy,” Heath explained.

Heath and Schorr stressed the extensive planning and preparation involved, with 15 committees working tirelessly throughout the year to ensure a seamless experience for attendees.

Volunteers play a crucial role in various aspects of the festival, from escorting authors to assisting with book signings and managing online operations, Heath said.

“We have experienced volunteers that have radios and are looking for anything that could cause a negative experience and turn into a positive,” he said.

With each passing year, new ideas emerge to enhance the festival experience, particularly for younger attendees. Heath mentioned the introduction of a scavenger hunt, aimed at engaging children in the festivities.

Felipe Garcia, President of Visit Tucson, mentioned the festival's importance to Tucson, saying it’s the largest nonprofit book festival in the United States.

“The Festival of Books is a great event for the community. It’s the largest nonprofit book festival in the United States. The estimated attendance is about 120–130,000 visitors this weekend. They have done an economic impact story and found that about 4 1/2 million dollars are coming to the community, thanks to the festival,” Garcia remarked.

With approximately 300 authors, an expected increase in attendance from last year's 125,000 visitors, and a wide array of genres, including business, history, and culinary, the Tucson Festival of Books promises something for everyone. Organized entirely by volunteers, the event offers free admission, for everyone in the community to attend.