Tucson entrepreneurs use vending machine to support small businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two local business owners are giving a new twist to supporting small businesses through something you wouldn't expect: vending machines. Teryn Thress and Marcy Ellis, the owners of Bun Bun Vending, have created an innovative concept located inside Tucson Hop Shop which showcases products from over 30 small businesses not just in Tucson but across the U.S.

Unlike typical vending machines stocked with snacks or drinks, Bun Bun Vending’s machines feature items from small businesses with items ranging from craft kits to specialty dog treats.

“We wanted to find a way to lift up other entrepreneurs,” Thress said. “We were already immersed in the creative artist world, and supporting businesses was something we were passionate about.”

The vending machines feature products from seven local Tucson businesses, along with items from makers around the country. Ellis emphasized that the goal is not just to sell products but to foster a sense of community among small business owners.

“It’s about supporting each other,” Ellis said. “We know the hard work that goes into putting your products out there. When one of us succeeds, we all succeed.”

Bun Bun Vending’s innovative setup has already gained attention, and Thress and Ellis are planning to expand their vending machines across Tucson. They are also considering a location at the airport as part of their future growth plans. You can visit the vending machine at Tucson Hop Shop.