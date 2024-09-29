Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Tucson Clean and Beautiful kicks off tree-planting season

Volunteers planted nearly 100 trees in Dodge Flower and Doolen Fruitvale neighborhoods
Quail Young with their new catclaw acacia tree
KGUN 9/Alex Dowd
Dodge Flower neighbor Quail Young is a rainwater landscaper. They say they were excited about the opportunity to have native trees in their yard to add shade. This one is a catclaw acacia.
Quail Young with their new catclaw acacia tree
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Clean and Beautiful kicked off their tree-planting season by planting 98 trees in private property in the Midtown Dodge Flower and Doolen Fruitvale neighborhoods.

Tucson's tree equity map marks out where trees are needed most around town. In Doolen Fruitvale, the map says the temperature is 4.3 degrees hotter than Tucson's average temperature. Dodge Flower, it says, is 5.1 degrees.

Neighbors who were interested in getting trees planted in their yards worked with the neighborhood landscape committee to order from Tucson Clean and Beautiful's Trees for Tucson Initiative. Each yard got three native trees.

One of the organizers of the neighborhood's collaboration with Tucson Clean and Beautiful, Bob Bortner, says working towards neighborhood beautification is good for the community.

“My view on this is if you don’t get involved yourself," Bortner said. "You lose your right to complain about it. So, the idea is for us all to get together and get involved, and that preserves my right to complain.”

Tucson Clean and Beautiful says their tree-planting season runs from October to March. They're targeting neighborhoods with low tree equity. Here's where they're headed next.

——
Alex Dowd is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9, where her work combines her two favorite hobbies: talking to new people and learning about the community around her. Her goal is to eventually meet every single person in Tucson. Share your story ideas with Alex via email, alex.dowd@kgun9.com, or connecting on Instagram or X.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism