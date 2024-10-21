Tucson City Court leads national effort in domestic violence response

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson City Court has been nationally recognized for its work in addressing domestic violence, holding offenders accountable while providing essential support for victims. For the past 12 years, the court has been at the forefront of efforts to create a more effective judicial response to domestic violence cases.

In both 2017 and 2023, the court was selected as one of only six Domestic Violence Mentor Courts nationwide by the Office on Violence Against Women. Judge Wendy Million, who leads the court, mentioned the importance of having advocates available in the courtrooms for victims.

“When they meet with the advocates, they know that they have options. They know that they can seek safety if they need it. I think we make it a much more welcome place for the victims to come to court,” Judge Million said.

The court also provides resources for the offenders, knowing most cases end up back together, hoping to help them address the underlying issues.

“Our goal is never to put people in jail. Our goal is for them to be on probation. Learn some new skills. If we have to help them deal with substance abuse problems or mental health issues, we do that too,” Million said.

The Tucson Domestic Violence Court continues to have a significant impact on the community, providing a pathway to justice for victims while offering resources to both victims and offenders. For those seeking help, the court partners with Emerge, where they offer resources and support for victims of domestic violence.