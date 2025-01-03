Tucson businesses see more exchanges than returns this ‘Returnuary’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the holiday season winds down, January often brings a wave of product returns, a trend some call "Returnuary." But in Tucson, local businesses are noticing a different trend: more exchanges than returns.

Jennifer Radler, co-owner of Pop Cycle, 422 N. 4th Ave., says she believes people purchasing Christmas gifts came to Tucson small businesses with purpose. “I think that they buy intentionally," Radler said. "Imperfections don’t matter. They are perfectly handmade, so they’re not looking for something to be exactly perfect or anything like that.”

Small business owners in Tucson report that customers often seek out unique, handcrafted items, making them less likely to return their purchases. Instead, they may exchange gifts for something else.

For some retailers, this trend is an opportunity. “The big thing is when someone comes in for an exchange, it’s an opportunity to show them your story. They got that thing as a present; they may have never been here before, so it’s an opportunity to meet another person, have another customer, and have another friend, said Lizzie Mead, owner of Silver Sea Jewelry, 330 N. 4th Ave.

This shift contrasts with national trends. A study from the National Retail Federation and Happy Returns found that returns are a significant expense for the retail industry, with total returns projected to reach $890 billion, accounting for about 16.9% of annual sales. For Tucson businesses, however, the focus remains on building connections with customers, even during the post-holiday rush.