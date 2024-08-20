Tucson business creates skincare products for those with sensitive skin

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson entrepreneur with vitiligo is making a difference in the community by creating skincare products specifically designed for people with sensitive skin. Brandon Cordova, the owner of Honest Bars Apothecary, struggled to find skincare products that worked for his condition.

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder that causes the skin to lose color or pigment and only one percent of the population has it.

“It was really hard for me to find products that actually worked,” Cordova said. “There’s actually products out there that claimed to make vitiligo disappear, which I was a sucker for... It did inspire my business on making things gentle enough for all skin types to use, which was important for me because when you buy commercial products for vitiligo, they can still be harsh and damage your skin even more.”

Cordova's journey led him to develop a line of soaps, oils, and other products intended to be gentle on the skin. His goal is to provide skincare that everyone can use, regardless of their skin type.

“I feel like vitiligo doesn’t really define who I am,” Cordova said. “It just helps me better my products... I’m targeting someone like me who looks a little different, but I also want you to feel your best when you’re using my product.”

Cordova plans to expand his business later this year to help even more people with sensitive skin.