Tucson Botanical Gardens celebrates Earth Day, receives historic designation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In honor of Earth Day, Tucson Botanical Gardens hosted different events at the gardens and also received a prestigious designation.

The celebration took place two days ahead of Earth Day on Saturday, April 20.

Tucson Botanical Gardens is now one of only 18 gardens in the United States to have the Horticultural Landmark Designation given by the American Society for Horticultural Science.

“The award recognizes excellence in different areas in horticulture education programming,” Board Member Dan Chavez said. “The Tucson Botanical Gardens is nailing it all counts, so we’re very proud to have received the award.”

The gardens are located in Midtown at 2150 North Alvernon Way on about 5 ½ acres of land.

“But we’re a large presence,” Chavez said. “With the Sonoran Garden, Barrio Garden, Desert garden; it’s just an incredible garden.”

Aside from being nationally recognized, the gardens also hosted different events in honor of Earth Day.

“We’re doing face painting, there’s a youth photography course which focuses…on nature photography. We’re also unveiling a new garden that’s made out of the plastic blocks that are made from recycled material,” Chavez said.

Tucson Botanical Gardens also revealed the name of their jellyfish sculpture from their Washed Ashore exhibit. Tucsonans submitted about 2,200 different names, but Stinger the Sea Jelly came up on top.