Tucson Botanical Gardens acquires Yume Japanese Gardens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Botanical Gardens is growing — and its newest addition brings a rich cultural legacy with it.

The gardens announced they have acquired Yume Japanese Gardens, located just a block away. Founded in 2011 by Patricia Deridder, Yume was designed as a space for tranquility and healing. It features seven Kyoto-style courtyard gardens, a pond garden, bamboo garden and dry river garden.

"It's really a kind of a milestone day for the Tucson Botanical Gardens — being able to add this beautiful Kyoto-style Japanese garden to our menu of gardens is something that we've dreamed about for a very long time, and it's an honor to continue on the legacy of Patricia Deridder, the founder and director of that garden," Tucson Botanical Gardens Executive Director Michelle Conklin told KGUN 9.

She recalled speaking at Yume’s original grand opening.

"It was really at that moment that I just thought, 'Oh, if only someday we could be a part of this garden experience,'" she said.

About three or four years ago, Conklin and Deridder began discussing the future of both gardens. Eventually, the timing aligned, leading to the acquisition.

The design of Yume is grounded in sukiya architecture — a traditional Japanese style characterized by simplicity, natural materials and harmony with the surrounding landscape.

"There's really a bit of a symbiotic relationship between the two gardens," Conklin said. "Tucson Botanical Gardens is designed in pocket garden fashion. The Kyoto style of gardening is also designed in a pocket garden fashion, so it really does blend our two gardens. It tells the same story, which makes it really a perfect partner for the Tucson Botanical Gardens."

The Tucson Botanical Gardens plans to complete infrastructure improvements at Yume, with the goal of reopening the site to the public in early 2026.

Deridder will continue to serve on Yume’s advisory board.