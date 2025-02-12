Tucson Bishop Weisenburger chosen by Pope Francis to lead Archdiocese of Detroit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson Bishop Edward Weisenburger is appointed by Pope Francis as the new archbishop of Detroit, Michigan. For the last seven years, Weisenburger has led the southern Arizona community.

"Those who know me know that I am very seldom speechless, but when the Nuncio called me and I stammered twice and he started laughing,” Weisenburger said.

Former Tucson Bishop Gerald Kicanas retired from the Diocese of Tucson in 2017 before Weisenburger was appointed.

"We've become very dear friends," he said. "When a bishop is appointed to a new diocese, there’s a lot of learning to be done, he has to really listen.”

He said over the time that Weisenburger was the bishop, he's focused on encouraging more Tucson men to become priests and supporting the young adults in the community.

“Now we have six seminarians so he’s worked hard to improve the numbers," he said. “The attention to try enhance develop and improve the university Newman Center, I think is a wonderful initiative.”

As a border community, he said Weisenburger has been attentive to the needs of the border.

“We’re a border diocese," he said. "The bishop has become acquainted with the needs of the border and people seeking asylum here in the diocese.”

Kicanas said they don't know when a new bishop will be appointed but in the interim, an apostolic or diocesan administrator will be appointed.

“We’re happy for him and the archdiocese of Detroit but he’s leaving home, as it were," he said. “I think it will be a while but I hope the holy father will send us a shepherd that will guide our diocese.