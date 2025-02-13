Tucson Audubon Society changing name after years of scrutiny

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Audubon Society is changing its name after 75 years, joining about 50 other chapters nationwide in dropping the Audubon name.

John James Audubon, a 19th-century naturalist, was known for his detailed bird illustrations but his legacy has been criticized due to his history as a slave owner and opponent to abolition.

“We do think that words matter, and that history matters,” said Erica Freese, the organization’s director of development and communications.

The group will now be called the Tucson Bird Alliance, a name that aligns with similar changes at other chapters across the country.

“It’s very clear that we work on birds, and ‘alliance’ feels more welcoming,” Freese said.

The official name change will take effect in mid-March, with no impact on the organization’s conservation efforts.