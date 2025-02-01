Treasures and Trifles: Old Fort Lowell neighbors raise money for chapel, seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Treasures and Trifles Sale, hosted by the Old Fort Lowell Neighborhood Association, kicks off Friday. This long-standing tradition, held at the San Pedro Chapel, attracts hundreds of visitors who are searching for hidden gems.

It’s not just about bargains, but about giving back. Old Fort Lowell neighbors spent the last year collecting, sorting, and planning for the annual treasures and trifles sale.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“It is the neighborhood coming together for sure. Nearly everything you see here on these grounds was contributed to the sale by someone who lives in this neighborhood," said Jannie Cox, co-chair of the Treasures and Trifles sale.

Cox tells me part of the proceeds will help restore and protect the historic San Pedro Chapel for years.

“There were masses here at the time. It was a church of the neighborhood, and now it's just a beautiful, beautiful symbol of the history, the rich history of the Fort Lowell Neighborhood," said Cox.

Other proceeds will support the neighborhood association’s free Old Fort Lowell Live-At-Home Program for seniors.

“Anyone who needs help. A ride to the doctor, a ride to the grocery store, they just need to call us and we have a team of volunteers to help them," said Cox.

With hundreds of items on display, many Tucsonans like Liz Mayfield couldn’t resist checking out the sale.

“I actually saw it on Facebook that they were having a sale, and I had forgotten all about it," said Mayfield. "But I was driving to an appointment, and I had extra time and I saw signs and I said, Oh yeah gonna stop!”

It’s Mayfield’s first time at the treasures and trifles sale, but she knows how to find great thrifted pieces.

“I found these cute little tables right here and they’re just gonna go in my backyard," Mayfield said.

Jane Heaton, a member and former president of the Old Fort Lowell Live-At-Home Program says Treasures and Trifles is a joyous time where neighbors get excited to socialize and meet current and new community members. Heaton adds how many of the volunteers work the sale every year together.

The sale goes through Sunday afternoon until 3 p.m. Cox says items will be half-off on Sunday. The sale is at 5230 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ.

