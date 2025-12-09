Traffic Alert: Fourth Ave. Winter Street Fair road closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is advising drivers and transit riders to prepare for road closures and detours this week as the historic Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair returns for its 56th year.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 11, at approximately noon, Fourth Avenue will be closed to traffic from University Boulevard to Eighth Street, except for 6th Street, to accommodate the three-day event. (See map illustration at bottom.)

Additional closures will include:

4th Street, 5th Street, and 7th Street between Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue

8th Street from Hoff Avenue to Fourth Avenue

All streets are scheduled to reopen by Sunday, Dec. 14, around 11 p.m.

The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair runs Friday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 14, with event hours set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The long-running festival, known for its arts, crafts, food vendors, and live entertainment, draws thousands of visitors to the historic shopping district each year.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Transit riders should check Sun Tran and Sun Link schedules for possible detours or stop closures in the fair’s vicinity.