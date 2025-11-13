Traffic Alert — DUSK Music Festival forces multiple Downtown Tucson street closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is warning drivers and residents of multiple road closures and travel restrictions in downtown Tucson during the DUSK Music Festival, beginning early Thursday, Nov. 13, and running through Monday, Nov. 17.

City officials say closures begin at 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 13, and several streets will be affected through 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, when cleanup is expected to be complete. The city included the following restrictions and closures:



Stone Avenue will be closed from Alameda Street to Congress Street beginning Thursday, Nov. 13, at 5 a.m., through Monday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m.

Alameda Street will be restricted to one westbound lane from Scott Avenue to Church Avenue until Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m.

Church Avenue will be closed to all travel from Alameda Street to Congress Street beginning Nov. 13.

Pennington Street will be closed to all travel from Church Avenue to Scott Avenue.

Alameda Street will be closed to eastbound travel at Court Avenue.

From Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., Alameda Street will be closed from Scott Avenue to Court Avenue.

Stone Avenue will be closed to southbound travel from Council Street to Congress Street during that same timeframe.

The city urged motorists to plan alternate routes, allow extra travel time, and expect heavy pedestrian traffic in the event area. Public safety and event staff will be on site to direct traffic; motorists are asked to obey posted signs and direction from officers.