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Trader Joe’s to open new Tucson store

May 29 opening will feature ribbon-cutting, bag giveaway and samples
Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels
Damian Dovarganes/AP
The Trader Joe's Los Feliz store sign is seen in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Petition urges Trader Joe's to change ethnic food labels
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Trader Joe’s will open a new Tucson location on Friday, May 29, marking the first new Trader Joe’s to debut in the city in more than two decades.

The 9,625-square-foot store is at 2150 E. Broadway Blvd., along Tucson’s historic Sunshine Mile. A brief ribbon-cutting with Store Captain Chad Anderson and Trader Joe’s crew members is scheduled to begin at 7:55 a.m., minutes before the store opens its doors at 8 a.m. The grand‑opening celebration will include a bag giveaway and product samples for shoppers. The store’s regular hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Trader Joe’s says the new Broadway store is the fourth Trader Joe’s in Tucson. The company hired more than 30 new crew members from surrounding areas and transferred additional staff from nearby locations to support the new neighborhood store.

As part of its Neighborhood Shares program, the Tucson store will donate 100% of unsold but still fit-to-eat products to local nonprofit organizations seven days a week, the company said.

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