TPD to present crime data around Tucson hookah lounges at next council meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson detectives are looking into how crime compares in and around hookah lounges as opposed to other late-night establishments, like 24/7 smoke shops and bars, according to Ward Six officials.

"The pattern is concerning," said Councilwoman Karin Uhlich.

Detectives are still investigating the August 11 shooting that started outside of the hookah lounge on Speedway and Swan. Over a month later, no arrests have been made related to this incident.

At the next Tucson City Council meeting on September 25, Uhlich said Tucson Police and the city attorney's office will present the findings from their research on crime around hookah lounges.

“The rates of calls and incidents at hookah lounges far outpaces the data we have from 24/7 smoke shops," said Uhlich.

She said she hopes to find more solutions to address the issue at the local level, such as limiting the hours and implementing stricter age restrictions.

After presenting the findings, she said the goal is to bring back a better plan within 30 days.