TPD says man admits he killed his mother

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say a man told them he killed his mother at a house on Monte Vista, a few blocks north of Grant. They say he told them, he slapped her, she fell, hit her head and he left her at the house for four days before he said anything.

Tucson Police say Michael Andrei Lyons came to police headquarters and told them a sudden fit of rage led him to hit his mother and cause her death.

Neighbors say long before that there was a history of conflict between him and his 74 year old mother Sarane.

Skylee Edmiston says when Lyons came to the house, trouble came with him.

“You'd hear him screaming randomly for no reason, he'd be in the backyard yelling and just very erratic behavior. I didn't know what to expect, honestly. You know, we kept a gun in the house because we weren't sure what he could do.”

She says there were restraining orders to keep Lyons away from the house, and his mother.

KGUN9 confirmed at least two at Tucson City Court.

Lyons record shows three years in Arizona prison and lifetime probation for guilty pleas to one sexual assault and one domestic violence aggravated assault. The original indictment listed 47 sexual assault counts against the same person and five domestic violence counts, including one where he broke the victim’s collar bone, and one where he broke one of her ribs.

Tucson City Court records show two counts of indecent exposure to a child younger than 15 plus other domestic violence and criminal damage cases.

Skylee Edmiston says what happened to Sarane Lyons holds a lesson on what can happen to older people.

“I'm glad that he, you know, manned up and turned himself in, and we didn't have to hunt him down, or, you know, he wasn't out on the streets by himself. But it's just sad that it ended this way, because that poor woman has been taken advantage of left and right over the last 12 years by different people.”