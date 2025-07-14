Tony Penn named interim CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson has named Tony Penn its interim CEO. A nonprofit leader for years, Penn previously served in leadership roles at the United Way and YMCA.

Penn says his decision to accept the interim position stems from a deep personal connection to the club’s mission. “Being able to help create and provide pathways for youth to be able to maximize their potential but then also pursue their dreams,” he says.

After making the decision to transition into nonprofit work later in life, Penn returned to school to study nonprofit management and has been dedicated to service ever since. “I made my transition from what I like to call success to significance,” he says.

As the organization begins its search for a permanent CEO, Penn says his priority is maintaining stability and momentum. “The first step is to provide stable leadership… and maintain that positive momentum as we get ready for the next permanent CEO,” he says.

He also mentioned the importance of access and opportunity for all kids across Tucson. “It’s always about providing opportunities for those who may not have access... to potentially get scholarships, learn workforce development, and learn life skills,” Penn says.

The Boys & Girls Clubs' after-school program begins August 4 and costs just $20 for the school year.