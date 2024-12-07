TMM Family Services receives $200,000 renovation from Arizona Builders Alliance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Builders Alliance has spent the last couple of years renovating TMM Family Services’ residential campus in midtown.

TMM Family Services has been serving the Tucson community for over 50 years. Its President and CEO Christie Lee says it was initially a Department of Child Services group home.

“We had a building that was the cafeteria for the children when they lived here. We had another building that was their learning center and another building… where this was an intake center,” she said.

In 2018 it was converted to low-income and affordable housing for seniors, veterans and single parents escaping domestic violence. It has 80 apartments, but some changes were needed.

“None of those buildings are being used for that purpose anymore and they were just wasting away,” Lee said.

That’s where the Arizona Builders Alliance (ABA) stepped in.

“When we make money, we want to take some of that and give that back and make a difference in somebody’s life,” ABA Volunteer Day Committee Chairman Mike Goodwin said. “By doing that then we’re making a difference in our community, because we’re proud of our community, we’re part of our community.”

The approximately $200,000 project includes a new laundry facility and converting old spaces into a community conference room, workforce development center and senior and veteran activity center.

“Not only does it refresh the look of the complex and how things are going here, but it also helps with the people that live here. They’re going to feel better about where they’re living, they have a more up-to-date environment,” TMM Family Services Board Member Greg Durnan said.

The entire project is expected to be completed by early next year.