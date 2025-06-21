TMC for Seniors hosts laughter yoga class once a month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once a month, Tucson Medical Center hosts a Laughter Yoga class for its TMC for Seniors program. The class goes beyond simple stretches, including opportunities to induce laughter.

“You get the oxygen in the stale air out, the energy up, and it's great for you,” said instructor Jim Ogden, describing the health benefits.

Several exercises helped the participants feel comfortable during the session.

“It's so contagious," said participant Loretta Meersman. "They say fake it until you make it. Because it doesn't matter what kind of laughter there is. Your body doesn't distinguish. You get the health benefits and everything, regardless of whether or not it's fake.”

Registration and class availability can be found here.