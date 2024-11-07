Time to register for next school year: A look at TUSD's magnet schools and academic programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Registration for the 2025-2026 school year is now open, and Tucson Unified School District hosted its annual Programs & Magnet Schools Fair Wednesday night.

With 88 schools to choose from, the fair allowed families to speak with principals and magnet school coordinators, and watch student performances, including Tucson High Magnet School's Jovert Steel Drum Band.

"I always loved music, you know? So steel drum is a way to express yourself with music," said Tucson High student Robert Aganye.

Aganye said he hopes their performance can help inspire families and encourage them to enroll their kids in the program.

Maria Staubs Tucson High Magnet School at TUSD Programs Fair

Tucson High is just one of twelve magnet schools in the district.

"They're truly some of our most innovative, specialized, amazing schools and programs in the district," said Kamren Taravati, TUSD's Senior Director of Equity and Magnet Programs.

More information on TUSD's Magnet programs

Taravati added the district gets thousands of applications every year, so now is the time to explore options and apply.

"You can find STEM schools. You can find dual language or bilingual schools. You can find art schools — truly everything," Taravati said.

Holladay Fine Arts Magnet Elementary School's Folkloriko dancers also performed.

Maria Staubs Holladay Fine Arts Magnet Elementary School Folklorico dancers

“A large population in Tucson is Hispanic and we want to go ahead and represent that population," said instructor Andres Leon.

But, Leon added that anybody can join in on the dance.

"It's just not something for the Hispanic or Latino population. That's something that anyone can join despite any background," Leon said.

Families can apply now online here for a TUSD school outside of their neighborhood to be eligible for the district's first lottery in January.