Three former University of Arizona athletes inducted into the U of A Hall of Fame

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona’s track and field program is marking a significant achievement as three of its former student-athletes have been inducted into the University of Arizona 2024 Hall of Fame.

Julie Labonte, a thrower; Lawi Lalang, a long-distance runner; and Nick Ross, a high jumper, have been honored for their outstanding contributions to the sport. They trained intensely and competed at national and international levels, including the Olympics.

Fred Harvey, Director of Track and Field at the University of Arizona, mentioned that induction into the Hall of Fame requires both exceptional talent and rigorous training.

“It’s not just about working hard. It’s about having the talent and training at a high level,” Harvey said.

Labonte, Lalang, and Ross not only achieved national championships but also created a strong bond through their shared experiences together.

Harvey said having three athletes from the same program inducted into the Hall of Fame is rare.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized alongside such great athletes from U of A,” Labonte said.

The three athletes reflect fondly on their time together, sharing humorous memories of their training days.

They hope their induction is seen as an inspiration for future athletes who enter the program at the U of A.

“It feels great to be rewarded for our sacrifices. You’re going through all those challenges, and at the end of the day, getting recognized and being part of all of the hall of fame—that’s history,” Lalang said.

As they celebrated their achievement, Labonte and Ross shared a final cheer: “Bear down… go cats!”