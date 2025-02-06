Three Arizona power companies, including TEP, look at nuclear generation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three Arizona utility companies, Tucson Electric Power, the Salt River Project and Arizona Public Service, are teaming up to explore adding nuclear generation as an energy option for consumers.

Right now in Arizona, power options include solar, wind, natural gas and coal. TEP's Joe Barrios said they plan to shut down their coal facilities and they're looking for an option to replace coal. That's why they are teaming up to explore if nuclear generation is a viable option.

“There are some benefits," he said. "It’s a resource that you can operate 24 hours a day as needed. It doesn’t produce any carbon emissions. So it's described as a clean energy resource and it's very reliable.”

Barrios said it's too early at this point to know what the impact might be on consumer wallets.

“A new nuclear resource would be up and running in Arizona?" he said. "You’re looking at 15 years maybe a little more.”