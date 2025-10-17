Thousands expected downtown for Tucson Meet Yourself festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Tucson this weekend for the Tucson Meet Yourself (TMY) Folklife Festival bringing food, art and community together in the heart of the city.

TMY was founded in 1974, going strong for more than 50 years.

It features more than 40 food vendors, 300 artists and 95 community organizations. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Jácome Plaza.

Maribel Alvarez, one of the festival organizers, said safety is not a concern for the event. Security will watch over vendor booths overnight, and organizers maintain a good relationship with law enforcement, including the Tucson Police Department (TPD).

Attendees should expect traffic delays in the downtown area, on Pennington and Church, as well as Pennington and Stone, which will be closed during the festival.

Meanwhile, the No Kings rally will take place Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m. at El Presidio Plaza, located behind the Pima County Courthouse.

The City of Tucson confirmed that TPD officers will be present at both events to ensure everything runs smoothly and to assist anyone who needs help.

