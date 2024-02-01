The votes are in: Reid Park Zoo names baby zebra

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The votes are in — and Reid Park Zoo's baby zebra finally has a name.

Zoo staff say they received over 6-thousand votes from the community. The winning name — "Tikiti Maji." The Reid Park Zoo team plans on calling the baby zebra "Tikiti" for short, which means "watermelon" in Swahili.

Zoo staff say Tikiti's mom loved eating watermelon while she was pregnant, making it the perfect name for this growing foal.

Tikiti is now one month old, and zoo staff say she is getting much more comfortable in her new home.