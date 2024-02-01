Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

The votes are in: Reid Park Zoo names baby zebra

After thousands of votes from community members, Reid Park Zoo staff have finally given its baby zebra a name.
Grevy's Zebra at Reid Park Zoo
Posted at 6:48 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 08:50:20-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The votes are in — and Reid Park Zoo's baby zebra finally has a name.

Zoo staff say they received over 6-thousand votes from the community. The winning name — "Tikiti Maji." The Reid Park Zoo team plans on calling the baby zebra "Tikiti" for short, which means "watermelon" in Swahili.

Zoo staff say Tikiti's mom loved eating watermelon while she was pregnant, making it the perfect name for this growing foal.

Tikiti is now one month old, and zoo staff say she is getting much more comfortable in her new home.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District

Find the stories in your neighborhood