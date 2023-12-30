The stage is set ahead of annual Hotel Congress NYE celebration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend as you ring in the new year, Hotel Congress is the place to be.

The iconic venue has been putting on the city's biggest New Year's Eve celebration for years, and to bring in 2024, they're taking it to a new level.

"It's really the place to be in town. Always has been, I suspect it always will be," said the executive director, Trent Valladares.

He added that "at Hotel Congress, New Year's Eve is a big deal." The historic venue has been throwing New Year's celebrations since the 1940s, and each year features a unique theme.

This year's theme is 'Let Them Eat Cake.'

"This is a very decadent, opulent celebration based on a mix of the Palace of Versailles, Louis XIV, Marie Antoinette, with a little bit of French Revolution fun thrown in there," he said.

Would-be partygoers can expect everything from two stages of live entertainment, five DJs, live music, champagne, and of course, cake.

"There will be period [era] costumes; there's going to be special drinks; there's [a] VIP lounge."

Perhaps the most unique aspect of this year's celebration is not the dropping of a giant ball à la New York City, but rather a 30-foot-tall guillotine.

"It's going to be definitely something no one has ever seen before," he said. "Tucson is a very artistic and creative town. We wanted to bring something that was unique and certainly will be memorable."

Doors will open at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets can be bought at the door, but Valladares strongly encourages purchasing online.