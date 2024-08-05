The Loft Cinema hosts CatVideoFest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the first time ever, The Loft has four showtimes for those looking to come to CatVideoFest in Tucson.

CatvideoFest is a National event where theaters across the country show a feature film length compilation of cat videos.

10% of the profit from the festival goes to local non-profit Hermitage No Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary.

It's one of the many cat-related non-profits that partner with The Loft.

“It astonishes me how everybody works together," said Diane Seifkes, Development and Communications Coordinator for Hermitage. "They’re like how do we make this happen? How do we help you help what you’re doing? It’s a fabulous community.”

The Loft is also a nonprofit. Program Coordinator Jeff Yanc thinks that the Tucson CatVideoFest is special.

“It’s been more of a cat fair… a cat service fair. The key to this has always been that it’s a fundraiser," he said. “I think it speaks to the small town in a big city vibe in Tucson. I think it’s a really community-oriented city.”

He also said that the creatoras of CatVideoFest have noticed that Tucson is consistently one of the highest grossing festivals across the country.

“They always ask me… what is going on in Tucson? Why is it such a big deal in Tucson? It has something to do with the activist spirit here.”